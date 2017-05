MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are now wanted by police after they stole thousands of dollars of equipment from a local business.

The burglary happened on April 24 at the Blue Moon Event Center on Mount Moriah.

The business did have a surveillance system in place which caught the two men taking the audio and video equipment. In all, the electronics were worth approximately $27,000.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.