Storm sends jack flying through Arkansas couple's roof

PROCTOR, Ark. — Surveying the damage to her home of close to 11 years, Deredia Boxx said it’s almost recognizable.

“It was very, very heartbreaking.”

A storm blew through Saturday night, shaking Boxx and her husband awake.

“Everything was falling,” she told WREG.

Pieces of a sheet metal shed — now in shambles on the ground — came crashing through their roof.

“It was actually a jack that was tied to a chain on one of the poles outside, and when the shed roof flew, the jack flew in the house. That`s what — is what came through there,” said Hanna Walters, Boxx`s granddaughter.

The impact left two holes in the ceiling, sending rain pouring into the living room.

“The roof would have to be replaced.”

The Boxxs don’t have storm insurance, so any damages will have to be paid out of pocket.

Still, as bleak as things look, they said things could have been much worse. They’re happy the storm debris fell where it did.

“I think he placed it good enough to where we — God saved our lives.”