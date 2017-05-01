× Shelby County Schools begins online registration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County School District has officially opened online registration for the 2017-2018 school year.

Starting May 1, parents can visit the district’s website to begin their child’s enrollment.

In order to register you will need a valid email address, your child’s Power School access code, two ways to prove place of residence and immunization records.

The school district said parents of returning students should receive their Power School access codes by May 5 via email. You can also call (901) 416-6007.

New students will need to contact their zoned school or approved transfer site to obtain a code.

During the sign up, parents will also be asked about transportation to and from school. It is important that parents let the school know ahead of time if their child will ride a bus in order to ensure a bus assignment on the first day of school.

Find My Bus Stop

Parents who would like help completing their registration forms can stop by the following locations Monday through Friday during normal business hours:

Parent Welcome Center (2687 Avery Ave.) *English Language Support Available

Northeast Regional Office (920 N. Highland St.) *English Language Support Available

Student Services Office (2800 Grays Creek, Arlington)

Each school will also be hosting a Priority Registration Night on May 16 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

