MEMPHIS, Tenn -- Renee Pirkey of Lakeland Elementary is this week's Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.

Renee teaches third grade and enjoys touching the lives of children everyday in a positive way.

Thank you, Renee, for being a positive role model for children to look up to.

You can nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week by using this link.