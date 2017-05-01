× MPD investigating pair of overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are looking for suspects after a pair of shootings early Monday morning.

The first shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. at Ketchum and Airways near Memphis International Airport.

Police say the male victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

So far, police haven’t released any details about what led to the shooting or any suspect information.

The second shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near East Raines and Crump in Hickory Hill.

Police say one person was shot and taken to the hospital. There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

Police say they’re looking for two suspects in this case.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information.