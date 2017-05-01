× MLGW officials: goal to fully restore power by Tuesday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division crews worked hard through the weekend to restore power to about 42,000 households, officials said. They were still working in East Memphis Monday afternoon, including on Shady Grove where Howard Cohn has lived for 50 years.

“It was all down! I heard the noise and thought it was coming through my bedroom,” Cohn said.

He said he now planning to leave all together, though that’s because he doesn’t have heat during this rare cold front in May.

“I think I’m going out to my boy’s house in Germantown tonight because it’s going to be too cold here,” he said.

MLGW officials said they brought in back-up crews from Nashville to help. They said the storm knocked out five utility poles on Shady Grove alone.

“They’re working today and through the night through tomorrow,” MLGW’s Alonzo Weaver told WREG.

The outage also forced schools like Christian Brothers High School to close. Police came in to direct traffic at the intersection out front where lights were out.

“They said four poles came down that’s why it was so bad,” neighbor Neil Abraham said. “It hasn’t been good! I can tell you!”

MLGW officials said they hoped to have power back on for everyone by Tuesday night.