YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Eighteen-year-old Jamie Lee Allison Margas, who was reported missing Friday, has been found dead.

WCNC.com reports deputies had asked for help locating Margas, who went missing from her home near Rock Hill.

MISSING: If you have seen 18yo Jamie Lee Allison Margas, please call 9-1-1 or @YorkCoSheriffSC at 803-629-3059 immediately. pic.twitter.com/mlGhQ93Cy4 — Rock Hill Schools (@RockHillSchools) April 29, 2017

According to the WCNC York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, Trent Farris police found Margas’ body in a creek off of Mount Gallant Road just before 11 a.m. Monday morning.

The cause of her death is still unknown.