Meet the ‘Job Lady’ at 201 Poplar who is changing lives

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- If you've stepped foot into 201 Poplar, you've likely seen or heard the "Job Lady."

Her real name is Maurise McCraw.

She's made it her mission to help those in need and find felons a job or help someone stay sober.

"I try to see good in things because God didn't make a bad world," said McCraw.

She's worked with the Shelby County Public Defender's Office for nearly 30 years.

At night she runs an Alcoholic Anonymous meeting, and in the morning, she roams the halls at 201.

"I've never had a bad day and didn't want to come, and I've been up here quite a few years," she said. "I make sure people are aware that jobs are out there!"

You'll find her right before court starts. She weaves through crowds of people waiting to go in and asks people if they have a job.

She hands out a helpful flier listing places felons can find work, where veterans can get help, info about legal clinics, healthcare, and housing.

"Stay out of the system! See that's the main thing. Let them know they are somebody," said McCraw. "We all mistakes, but it's way we handle it."