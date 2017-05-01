× Jimmy John’s offering $1 subs on Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn- Looking for a quick dinner for Tuesday night? Jimmy John’s has you covered.

Tuesday, May 2, sub chain Jimmy John’s will offer subs for $1 in honor of their Customer Appreciation Day.

Subs are limited and they won’t deliver them for $1. Which means if you want one you’ll have to go participating locations.

Participating Jimmy John’s in Memphis are located at 2293 N. Germantown Parkway, 5181 Poplar Ave, and 7850 Poplar Ave. Suite 22.

The special prices are valid between 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm.

Only valid one-per-person and for walk-in customers.

The sandwiches available are #1 Pepe, #2 Big John, #3 Totally Tuna, #4 Turkey Tom, #5 Vito, #6 Veggie, J.J. BLT and Plain Slims.

Plus tax of course.