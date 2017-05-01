× Gov. Bryant declares State of Emergency for Mississippi after weekend storms

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is under a State of Emergency following this weekend’s severe storms.

The storms brought damaging rain, wind, hail, lightning, flooding and tornadoes to the state.

Officials in Mississippi blamed the weather for at least two deaths. In Rankin County, a child died from an electric shock in floodwater. Authorities did not provide information on the other death.

Gov. Phil Bryant’s State of Emergency declaration will provide state funds for recovery efforts.

Arkansas is also under a State of Emergency.