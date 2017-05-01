Former Tennessee state senator charged with sexual battery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former state Sen. Joe Haynes has been locked up.

The 80-year-old was booked into jail Monday on the charge of sexual battery without consent. His bond was $2,500.

The charge stems from an incident that happened in July 2016.

WTVF reported the victim told police he grabbed her rear end and attempted to French kiss her. She was meeting with Haynes, an attorney, to discuss legal issues regarding her deceased mother’s estate.

#BREAKING: Former State Senator Joe Haynes has been charged with sexual battery. https://t.co/pyyZnKafII pic.twitter.com/TGCDcspTSH — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) May 1, 2017

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit investigated the case. A grand jury indicted Haynes Friday.

Haynes served on the Tennessee Senate for about three decades until his retirement in 2012.