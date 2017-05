× Double shooting leaves victims in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a male suspect after a double shooting Monday evening.

According to authorities, they received a shooting call from the Avalon and Vollintine around 7 p.m.

Two men were shot and rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area northbound on Maury.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.