× Colorado teen jumps into Bass Pro aquarium as ‘prank,’ hits head and could face charges

DENVER — A Colorado teen isn’t getting the last laugh after a “prank” he pulled at a Bass Pro Shops.

KDVR reported the prank has become popular, with many others posting videos of themselves doing it on social media. Those who take it on are challenged to jump from an upper bridge into the aquarium at Bass Pro Shops.

But the Colorado teen’s video has caught the attention of Denver Police, and they aren’t quite so amused. They said he could face charges if he damaged the tank or the fish.

That would be adding insult to injury, as the boy hit his head on the jump.

A store employee told KDVR he “cracked his skull on the rocks.” Police confirmed he hurt his head but did not say how severe of an injury it was.

The employee also said he saw another teen filming it.

“It’s kind of stupid,” one customer said. “Why would you jump in?”

“You should have the level of mental development to understand, hey, this is not a good idea,” another customer said.

Bass Pro Shops said they addressed the incident safely.