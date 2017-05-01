× Caught on Camera: Homeowner’s backyard targeted by groups

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Video of a group of young men jumping fences and gaining access to a Germantown backyard is making the rounds on social media.

The pictures alone have been shared more than 700 times on Facebook.

The video, captured Friday night, shows five men saunter around the pool area and turn on the lights. One even appears to be taking a selfie.

Hearing voices, the homeowner grabbed a flashlight and went to check it out. An alarm sounded, scaring off the group.

The homeowner didn’t feel comfortable showing his face on camera when he spoke to WREG Monday.

“Thank goodness they didn’t have any time to engage in any kind of mischief,” he said.

No mischief this time, but back in February a group targeted his home, causing more than $11,000 in damage after they knocked his planters and statutes into the pool causing the lining to crack.

The victim told WREG he believes at least one person from this last break-in was in the original group.

So why this house?

“I think it’s because there’s a for sale sign in the front yard and they didn’t think anyone lived here,” he said.

But someone does and this man is sick of the break-ins.

Staying vigilant, he plans on adding even more cameras and wants these guys caught.

“Assign them some community service work. Just have to make sure they realize that what they did doesn’t go unpunished. ”

A Germantown Police Lieutenant told WREG investigators from his office have seen these recent pictures of the accused trespassers and they’re reviewing them.