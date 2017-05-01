× Big River Crossing’s Arkansas gate will be closed until further notice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The gate on the Arkansas side of the Big River Crossing will be closed until further notice.

According to officials, the Mississippi River is expected to rise. They are locking the west side of the bridge out of an abundance of caution.

The Memphis side of the Big River Crossing will remain open and guests will still be allowed to walk all the way across.

The bridge is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.