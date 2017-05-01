× 70-year-old woman attacked in East Memphis parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 70-year-old woman is recovering after being attacked in an East Memphis parking lot.

According to the police report, it happened as the victim was walking into Stein Mart at the East Gate Shopping Center on White Station around 10 a.m.

Someone reached out of a car and grabbed the woman’s purse, knocking her to the ground.

The suspect got away with her phone, credit cards and $40 in cash.

She had cuts and bruises to her hand and elbow from the fall, but is expected to be okay.