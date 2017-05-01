× 4-year-old found dead, 1-year-old sister still missing after being swept away in Arkansas flood

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. — Two young children were swept away in a flood in northwest Arkansas.

The boy, 4-year-old Damien Wiggins, was found dead Monday, KFSM reported. His 18-month-old sister, Krystal Wiggins, is still missing.

The children were stranded with their mother after water swept their truck off the road and over a low bridge into a creek.

KFSM reported the mom tried to save her kids, but they were swept from her arms after they got out of the vehicle.

The mother was also carried downstream, but emergency workers found her that day, and she survived. She was treated on the scene but refused to leave the scene of the search to go to the hospital.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe account to help with the children’s funeral expenses.