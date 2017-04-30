× Thousands still without power in Memphis as storms not letting up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The new day did not bring new weather, as the sky continued to dump rain upon the Mid-South.

Thousands of Memphis homes lost power Saturday evening as the area experienced severe storms, and it’s not much better Sunday afternoon.

As of 12:45 p.m., MLGW reported about 17,000 accounts without power. Each account could serve more than one person, so many more people could be affected.

Shelby County is not currently under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, but rain has been falling in Memphis all morning.