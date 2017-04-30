× Stormy weather continues Sunday with Severe Thunderstorm, Flash Flood warnings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rain continues to pummel the Mid-South Sunday.

Parts of Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Lauderdale and Haywood counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 1 p.m.

Watch out for 60 mph winds, possible penny-sized hail and some storm damage in those areas.

There is also a big risk for flooding.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect in eastern Shelby County and Mississippi County in Arkansas until 2:30 p.m. Dyer County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 1:15 p.m.

The area around the Mississippi River is also under a Flood Warning.

Just outside our viewing area in Jonesboro, people had to be evacuated from their homes due to floods.

Nearby in Mississippi County, part of Highway 158 is underwater.

Highway 158 heading west towards Caraway pic.twitter.com/y6ViDQFP1h — Mississippi County (@MissCoOEM) April 30, 2017

Turn around, don’t drown if you’re driving and come across a flooded road!