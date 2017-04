× Possible tornado damage reported in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Damage reported in Covington could be due to a tornado reported in the area earlier.

We are hearing of snapped poles with downed power lines.

Other damage is being reported throughout the town.

Highway 54 is closed from E. Liberty to Hwy. 14.

Highwya 179 is also closed as you enter Covington.