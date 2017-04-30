LeMoyne-Owen College celebrates first female president at gala

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LeMoyne-Owen College is celebrating its first female president.

Saturday night was the Road To The Renaissance Gala, the inaugural ball for President Andrea Lewis Miller.

Miller, a LeMoyne-Owen alumna, is the first female to head the school in its 155-year history.

The gala served as a fundraiser for the college. The money raised will help students afford tuition and strengthen the school’s programs.

The event was held downtown at the Cook Convention Center, and our own Stephanie Scurlock served as the emcee.