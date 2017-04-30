Flooding puts northeast Arkansans out of their homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Storms left behind a trail of downed power lines, and many people are still in the dark Sunday evening.

One family said they are going house to house because just one week after purchasing a home, the roof was caved in by Saturday night's storm.

"We were scared, we put the babies in the tub because we didn't know what else to do but to take shelter for our babies, and when you got outside and see people have lost their home, it's hurtful," Darica Shine said.

Fortunately the family was able to take cover, but they said they stepped outside to witness the destruction and they are still struggling to come to terms with the damage.

In addition to storm damage, flooding was a big problem throughout northeast Arkansas. Many roads were underwater, and 12 people had to be evacuated in Jonesboro.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a State of Emergency so residents affected by the storm could get assistance in the recovery process.