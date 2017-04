× Evacuations underway in Jonesboro due to flooding

JONESBORO, Ark. — Evacuations are underway in Jonesboro due to flooding.

Twelve people have been evacuated so far due to flooding in Turtle Creek near Race Street.

Some homes have more than a foot of water inside.

Boats were brought in to get some people out.

Evacuations are taking place in Hardy, Arkansas due to the Spring River overflowing according to KAIT-TV.

The Red Cross is helping.