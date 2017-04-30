Damage reported across Mid-South from severe storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The severe storms Saturday evening and into Sunday were not kind to the Mid-South.

Damage such as uprooted trees and downed power lines was reported across our viewing area.

A possible tornado in Covington snapped poles and trees throughout the town, leading to power lines down and some roads closed.

Twelve people were evacuated in Jonesboro due to flooding in Turtle Creek near Race Street. Some homes have more than a foot of water inside.

The storm also uprooted or snapped many trees. Viewers sent in photos of the damage.

WREG’s Nina Harrelson also found destruction and flooding from the storm: