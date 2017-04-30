× Arkansas under State of Emergency after severe storms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has declared a State of Emergency for Arkansas.

Severe storms flooded parts of the state and caused damage.

Northeast Arkansas was effected by floods, with a dozen people having to be evacuated in Jonesboro and roads in Mississippi County underwater.

Three people were killed in the storms.

A 10-year-old girl died in Springdale while outside with her brother.

According to a post from Springdale police, the children climbed a fence near a creek and the girl was swept away by rushing waters. Her brother was safe. The girl’s body was found around midnight, police say.

Also, a woman died after a tree fell on her mobile home in De Witt, about 80 miles east of Little Rock.

Cleburne County officials reported a firefighter died while working in the storm.

“Our prayers go out to the families who lost loved ones in the heavy rain and storms last night,” Hutchinson said. “I also thank of first responders who have worked tirelessly to provide assistance.”

The State of Emergency declaration will help Arkansans affected by the storms get assistance.