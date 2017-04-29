× Tigers’ Elliott drafted by Bengals

MEMPHIS – Memphis place kicker Jake Elliott became the latest Tiger to join the NFL via the draft as he was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round, Saturday. He was 153rd overall pick in the 2017 draft.

Elliott becomes the second Tiger kicker to be drafted. Stephen Gostkowski, whose records Elliott broke this season, was drafted in the fourth round (118th overall) by New England in 2006.

Elliott leaves Memphis as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 445 points (passing NFL veterans Gostkowski and DeAngelo Williams), also putting him among the career top 10 in FBS scoring by a kicker. In four years at Memphis, Elliott was a perfect 202-for-202 on PATs and his 81 field goals made and 104 attempted are both career records for Memphis. In total, Elliott holds the Memphis school records in scoring and points kicking (445), PAT made (202), PAT attempts (202), field goals made (81), field goal attempts (104) and field goal percentage (77.9). He also holds the school records for the longest field goal with his 56-yarder at USF in 2013 and has kicked four of the five longest field goals in program history (56, 54, 53, 53).

