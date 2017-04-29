× Thousands without power as severe storm brings rain, wind to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, and that means power outages across the city.

MLGW reports more than 14,000 accounts without power as of about 9:30 p.m. Each account could serve more than one person, so many more people could be affected.

The warning for Shelby County and Fayette County lasts until 10 p.m. Several other counties in the Mid-South also experienced severe storms throughout the evening.