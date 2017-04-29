× Several Mid-South counties, including Shelby, under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The storms have arrived!

Shelby County under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Joined in that same warning are the following counties: Parts of Fayette, Tipton and Lauderdale in Tennessee as well as parts of Crittenden, Mississippi and Poinsett in Arkansas.

The National Weather Service also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of DeSoto, Panola, Quitman, Tate and Tunica counties in Mississippi until 8:30 p.m.

People in those areas are at risk for wind gusts up to 60 mph and penny- to quarter-sized hail, according to the NWS. Damage to roofs, siding and trees is also possible.

Meanwhile, much of the rest of our viewing area is under a Flash Flood Watch, and land along the Mississippi River is under a Flash Flood Warning.