× Police investigating South Memphis homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in South Memphis on Saturday morning.

Police say that a man was shot while sitting in his car on Belz Boulevard, near Latham Street. Officers found the man at the intersection, unresponsive and suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The Memphis Fire Department made the scene and pronounced the man dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. WREG will be working to find out more information.