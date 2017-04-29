× Man shot dead in car in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Holly Springs Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, police received a call about shots fired and a car wreck near West College Avenue and McKinney Street.

There, officers found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds in his vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Witnesses told police they saw three people running east on College Street following the homicide.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim pending notification of his family.

Police are investigating the case. If you know anything, call Holly Springs Police at (662) 252-2122.