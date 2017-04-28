× Votes are in! Top 10 names for April’s giraffe calf revealed

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — First, people were hooked by the livestream as they waited for April the giraffe’s calf to be born.

Now, April fans everywhere can’t wait to find out what her beautiful baby will be named.

Animal Adventure Park on Tuesday announced the top 10 most popular names for April’s male calf.

Here they are, in alphabetical order:

Allysa’s Choice

Apollo

Geoffrey

Gio

Harpur

Noah

Ollie

Patch

Patches

Unity

Do you want to help select the name? Vote, HERE. Each vote costs $1.

The park said they’d select a winner on April 30, at 6 p.m. ET. They’ll announce the name (tentatively) on May 1.