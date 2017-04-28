× Tremaine Wilbourn pleads guilty to killing of Officer Sean Bolton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ex-convict facing federal charges in the fatal shooting of a Memphis police officer has changed his plea to guilty.

Tremaine Wilbourn had pleaded not guilty to charges filed in December 2015 in the killing of Officer Sean Bolton.

Bolton was shot and killed as he approached Wilbourn’s car August 1, 2015 in the 4800 block of Summerlane Ave.

Investigators say Wilbourn ran and carjacked a man at gunpoint.

Two days later, Wibourn turned himself in and was identified by the carjacking victim.

Federal prosecutors charged Wilbourn with carjacking, possessing a firearm during and in relation to the carjacking, and felony possession of ammunition.

Wilbourn pleaded guilty to all three charges.

According to an indictment, Wilbourn used a gun while carjacking a man on the same day of the officer’s shooting.

Wilbourn still faces first-degree-murder and other charges in state court.