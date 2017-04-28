× Titans stockpile receiving help in draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn-The Tennessee Titans waited through the second round of the NFL draft then continued stocking their receiving corps to give quarterback Marcus Mariota more targets.

They made a trade with the New England Patriots, moving up 11 spots to No. 72 overall to select wide receiver Taywan Taylor of Western Kentucky. Taylor becomes the Titans’ second receiver taken in this draft, joining fifth overall pick Corey Davis of Western Michigan. The Titans used the 100th overall pick on Jonnu Smith, a tight end out of Florida International.

General manager Jon Robinson turned to the team where he got his NFL start to make his first trade of this draft. Robinson worked 12 years for the Patriots before leaving for Tampa Bay. The Titans hired Robinson as their 13th general manager in January 2016.

The Titans swapped their first pick in the third round (No. 83 overall) and their lone fourth-round selection (No. 124) to move up in the third round. They also get the Patriots’ fourth-round pick at No. 200. Tennessee still holds the 100th pick overall and 36th in the third round.