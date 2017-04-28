× Tiny home still aren’t catching on in the Mid-South, but one tiny house builder has big dreams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A few months ago, Dennis Lunsford downsized big time. He moved from a 2,800 square foot home to a 200 square foot tiny house.

The single, retired electrician paid $45,000 for his tri-level compact house on wheels and hasn’t looked back.

“It’s easy to clean. It’s easy to take care of. Just everything is easy about it because it’s tiny,” said Lunsford.

Lunsford bought his house from Tennessee Tiny Homes in the Eads.

Owner Joe Everson has built more than 100 homes that range in size from 90 square feet to over 300.

Everson can even customize them to fit the buyer’s needs. He puts in washer and dryers, large showers and even one of a kind staircases.

“We are adapting with the changes. We let our customers design exactly what they want, and then we bring it to life,” said Everson.

When Everson got into the tiny house business five years ago, he was one of about three tiny home builders in the country, and now he is one of about three hundred.

He said the competition has made his business more challenging. So far the Tiny House Movement has not taken off in the Mid-South.

“A lot of people think this is a trend. I don’t agree because I’ve seen the benefits,” said Everson.

Everson said a lot of people like the idea of a tiny home, but aren’t exactly sure where to put them. He said that’s why he’s purchasing 28 acres outside Arlington to create a tiny house community.

“I plan on building anywhere from 25 to 50 houses over the 28 acres with different sized lots depending on what the person wants, but yeah, build small houses maybe not as small as our trailer tiny houses,” said Everson.

Everson has also started building tiny house on boats and is hoping more people locally try out tiny living.

Lunsford said while the minimalist lifestyle may not be for everyone, he is sold.

“I couldn’t ask for anything better. I’ll probably be here the rest of my life,” said Lunsford.

Tennessee Tiny Homes sell for $25,000 to around $65,000.

