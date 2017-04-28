Boy who can eat only a few foods — including Chick-fil-A waffle fries — gets special day at restaurant

SPRING, Texas — There are barely any foods 6-year-old Christopher Cataldo can eat — but luckily he can still enjoy Chick-fil-A.

Our sister station KIAH reported Christopher suffers from cyclic vomiting syndrome and eosinophilic esophagitis.

“He is allergic to 90 percent of the food that’s on the Earth,” his mother, Kellie Cataldo, said.

To figure out what is safe for him to eat, Christopher needs to try out a new food for several months to be sure it’s OK to add into his diet. His safe foods: grapes, apples, lemons, bananas, tomatoes, rice and potatoes.

Eating foods from restaurants naturally poses a challenge, but Christopher has discovered Chick-fil-A waffles fries are OK for him, as long as they’re fried separately from the chicken.

This find has given the 6-year-old a love for the fast-food franchise.

“He asked us to buy him red shirts and black pants because he wants to be a Chick-fil-A man one day,” Cataldo said.

He even made his own “Chick-fil-A” in his home.

Sadly, the waffle fries are the only taste he can have of Chick-fil-A — he can’t even go inside the restaurant because his medicine has put him into adrenal failure and made him immunocompromised.

But his fate of being on the outside looking in changed recently when the owner of a new location heard about his story.

Brad Munson let Christopher and his family inside the new restaurant the day before its opening, so the boy could enjoy it while it was still sanitized and pristine. He was even made owner for the day!

“It was eye-watering to be able to take a child who loves Chick-fil-A, wants to be an owner-operator, finds joy in this brand and in this food and to be able to connect that for him it fit right in line with our corporate purpose,” Munson said.