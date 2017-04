× Reward offered for information on aggravated robbery suspect

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an aggravated robbery suspect from Memphis.

Jeremy Keith Moten has previous addresses in Marion, Arkansas and Memphis.

If you know where he is, call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at (870) 732-4444 or Memphis Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

A cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest.