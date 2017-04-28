× Pope Francis arrives in Egypt to show a united Christian-Muslim front

CAIRO — Pope Francis has arrived in Egypt for a historic, two-day visit to show a united Christian-Muslim front against religious militancy.

The Catholic pontiff will hold a series of deeply symbolic meetings with Egypt’s religious and political leaders and participate in an international peace conference organized by Al-Azhar, the world’s primary seat of Sunni Islamic learning.

He will also show solidarity and bring a message of peace to a country that has for years endured an increasingly emboldened insurgency led by a local affiliate of the extremist Islamic State group.

The pope’s Friday-Saturday visit will also lift the spirits of Egypt’s large Christian community after three suicide bombings since December hit their churches, killing at least 75 people. IS claimed responsibility for the attacks.