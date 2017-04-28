× Police investigating deadly shooting in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are investigating the city’s 64th homicide of 2017 following a deadly shooting in Binghampton.

Police say a 44-year-old man was shot and killed around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 3000 block of Coleman Ave. near Tillman St.

Police haven’t released the man’s name or any details about what led to the shooting.

Detectives say they’ve identified the suspect but so far, they haven’t made any arrests.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information on this shooting.