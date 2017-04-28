× Mom, 2 young children missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mom and her two young children are missing.

Police issued a City Watch alert for Lavonia Sloan, 24, and her kids Alaska Island, 3, and Hope Baskin, 1.

They were last seen together around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Scotland Road.

According to the alert, Sloan has a mental condition and hasn’t taken her medication.

Sloan is described as a 5-foot-4, 140-pound black woman with a light complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress, a pink jacket and pink flip-flops.

If you see them, call police at (901) 545-2677.