Mid-South bracing for potentially severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South is bracing for more storms this evening and into the weekend, and some of them could be severe.

According to the National Weather Service, isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Friday evening and on Saturday in the northern and western parts of the WREG viewing area.

On Sunday, the entire Mid-South has a chance of seeing some severe thunderstorms.

The primary risks associated with this system include large hail and damaging winds.

A Flash Flood Watch has already been issued for eastern Arkansas and far northwest Tennessee Saturday until Sunday afternoon.

A Wind Advisory will also be active starting at 9 a.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. for Randolph, Clay, Lawrence, Greene, Craighead, Poinsett, Mississippi, Cross, Crittenden, St. Francis, Lee, Phillips, Dunklin, Pemiscot, Desoto, Tunica, Tate, Coahoma, Quitman, Panola, Tallahatchie, Lake, Obion, Dyer, Lauderdale, Tipton and Shelby counties.