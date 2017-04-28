Man’s Midtown home, car riddled with bullets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man is lucky to be alive after bullets were shot at his home while he was inside.

According to the police report, the incident happened early Tuesday morning on Summit in Midtown.

The victim told authorities he heard the gunshots, but didn’t realize they were being aimed at his home until the next day. When he went outside, he noticed his home and Jeep was riddled with bullets.

He said he does not know who would try to hurt him.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.