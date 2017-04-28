× Man indicted on attempted murder charges in attack with stun gun, golf club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted on attempted murder charges after a brutal attack left his neighbor severely injured.

Investigators said Carl Evans, 39, shocked his neighbor with a stun gun, beat him with a golf club and dragged him through his home after the neighbor said he refused to give him money.

According to the district attorney’s office, Evans found and took $500 and then covered the victim’s face with a pillow and said he had to kill him “because you know who I am.”

Police said Evans then tried to shoot his neighbor, but the gun would not work.

The victim suffered broken ribs, a bruised lung and lacerations to his head and face.

The attack happened in 2009, but the DA said Evans was able to evade the police for more than six years until he was arrested in April 2016.

Evans was also indicted on charged of especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.