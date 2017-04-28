× Man gets life in prison for murdering girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his girlfriend in the head.

The judge automatically sentenced Tracy Douglass, 35, to life in prison for the crime.

The deadly shooting happened in September 2012 outside a home in the 800 block of Cypress Street.

Investigators said Douglass was in a relationship with the victim, Chekisha Scott, 34.

The district attorney’s Domestic Violence Prosecution Unit handled the case.