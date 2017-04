× Man arrested for murder of Olive Branch woman

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — An arrest has been made in the murder of an Olive Branch woman.

Mark Austin Kelly is charged with second-degree murder.

Angela Marie Yount, 43, was found dead in a home on Palmer Cove April 17.

Kelly was taken into custody Friday and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Family said before she died, Yount had been having problems with a stalker.