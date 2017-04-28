× Kevin Vaughan to face Julie Byrd Ashworth for District 95 seat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The lineup is now set for June’s special election to fill Mark Lovell’s seat in the Tennessee House.

Kevin Vaughan won Thursday’s GOP primary in District 95, beating six other candidates.

Vaughan got about 50 more votes than his nearest competitor, Frank Uhlhorn.

He will face Julie Byrd Ashworth on June 15th.

Ashworth ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Lovell, who was just elected last year, stepped down in February.