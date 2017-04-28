× Former Oxford and Hernando officer charged with hitting five kids in Florida DUI crash

POINCIANA, Fla. — A man who is a former police officer in Oxford and Hernando is charged with hitting five children when they got off a school bus in central Florida.

Two children were critically injured when the car hit them Thursday afternoon.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said 48-year-old John Camfield injured a pregnant woman when he hit her car before being arrested by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy.

The school bus had left the area when the children were hit.

Officials said they are between 12 and 15 years old.

A breath test showed a BAC of .0147.

Camfield is charged with:

2 counts DUI with Serious Bodily Injury

3 counts DUI with Injury/Property Damage

2 counts Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Serious Bodily Injury

2 counts Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Injury

1 count Reckless Driving

Judd says Camfield worked for 10 agencies in Mississippi before moving to Florida.