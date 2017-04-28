Former Oxford and Hernando officer charged with hitting five kids in Florida DUI crash
POINCIANA, Fla. — A man who is a former police officer in Oxford and Hernando is charged with hitting five children when they got off a school bus in central Florida.
Two children were critically injured when the car hit them Thursday afternoon.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said 48-year-old John Camfield injured a pregnant woman when he hit her car before being arrested by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy.
The school bus had left the area when the children were hit.
Officials said they are between 12 and 15 years old.
A breath test showed a BAC of .0147.
Camfield is charged with:
- 2 counts DUI with Serious Bodily Injury
- 3 counts DUI with Injury/Property Damage
- 2 counts Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Serious Bodily Injury
- 2 counts Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Injury
- 1 count Reckless Driving
Judd says Camfield worked for 10 agencies in Mississippi before moving to Florida.