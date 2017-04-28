× Daycare responds after custodial worker caught with drugs, gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of having drugs and a gun at a local daycare was employed as a custodial worker at the center.

On Friday, Earnestine Rivers Child Care Center released a statement to WREG saying Jeremy Darby was working when he was arrested on Tuesday.

“We are cooperating with the authorities during their investigations and will continue to work openly with all appropriate authorities and agencies,” the daycare stated.

“The ERCC takes great care in following all state and federal guidelines with regard to our hiring practices and procedures, as well as conducting comprehensive background checks on all employees before they are hired. There were no indicators of concern with regard to this employee when we conducted his initial background or fingerprint check.”

According to the police report, officers received an anonymous tip Tuesday that Darby was in possession of marijuana and a gun while on daycare property in the 1400 block of Mississippi.

Darby reportedly admitted to the crime and was taken into custody without incident.

He has been charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver.

There were approximately 60 children inside the center at the time of the arrest.

The daycare said they provided a counselor the day after the incident for children who needed to talk.