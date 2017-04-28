Armed liquor store robber caught on surveillance video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Surveillance video showing a recent aggravated robbery at a local liquor store has been released by authorities.

According to police, the suspect entered Leno’s Liquor store located in the 5900 block of Summer Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

With the gun pointed at employees, the suspect grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and fled on foot.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.