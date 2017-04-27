× Web Extra: Youngest Lester Street survivors talk to WREG’s Stephanie Scurlock

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three young children who survived the horrible events of the Lester Street Massacre are breaking their silence.

The oldest of the survivors is 18-year-old Cecil “CJ” Dotson, Jr.

He was 9-years-old at the time of the murders and was the one who told police exactly what happened inside the home that day.

CJ told WREG he wants to join the military after high school and continue to care for his little brother and sister.

Cedrick Dotson was only 5 when the murders happened, but he still remembers what happened.

Now years later, he plays basketball at his middle school and wants to play when he goes to high school next year.

The youngest of the children is Ceniyah Dotson who was only 2-months-old.

The 9-year-old told WREG she does not remember the events of that tragic day, but does know about what happened at 722 Lester Street.

She suffered severe stab wounds during the Lester Street Massacre. She spent more time in the hospital than any of the other children, mainly because of her age at the time of the incident.

Today, she practices ballet, loves to garden and aspires to be a designer.

