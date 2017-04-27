Victim’s family pays for inmate to see his family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas death row inmate Kenneth Williams is scheduled to be executed Thursday, and in a radical show of forgiveness and generosity, the family of one of his victims paid for his daughter and granddaughter to see him before the execution.

"It's like meeting a sister I never knew I had this whole time, somebody that knows how I feel."

Williams killed Michael Greenwood in a traffic collision while on the run.

All these years later, the family says the forgive him and now just what to show support for Williams' family who are also going through tough times.

On Thursday, Kayla Greenwood and her family anxiously waited at the airport for Jasmine Johnson and her daughter to arrive.

"I want to have the right words to say for Jasmine to support her and to help her," Kayla said. "Hopefully we can just stop it from happening so she can see her Dad and she gets those memories."

Their generosity and support was unexpected Johnson said.

"I was in shock. I was shaking. I'm like is this real? Such short notice."

"I'm really thankful and blessed for the opportunity. I was shocked for them to even contact me," she added.

Kayla said she just hopes she and others will learn a powerful lesson.

"I think it will just show her people can have unconditional love for you. A stranger never met you. You can bring a beautiful thing out of any situation."